North Korea conducts large-scale artillery drills on anniversary - Yonhap

Asia Pacific

North Korea conducted large-scale artillery exercises on Tuesday on the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its army, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Yonhap, citing an unidentified South Korean government source, said there were signs North Korea's military was carrying out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on its east coast.

Yonhap, citing an unidentified South Korean government source, said there were signs North Korea's military was carrying out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on its east coast.

South Korea's defence ministry could not immediately confirm the report.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters