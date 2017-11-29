North Korea fires ballistic missile: Yonhap

The missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analysing details of the launch with the US, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday (Nov 29), South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Two authoritative US government sources said earlier that US government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.