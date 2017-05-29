North Korea fires unidentified projectile from eastern region

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday (May 29) from the region of Wonsan on its east coast in an easterly direction, South Korea's military said, coming after a series of test-launches of missiles in recent weeks.

The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who called a meeting of the National Security Council at 7.30am (6.30am Singapore time), the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The projectile was likely a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified source.

The projectile is likely to fall within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Yonhap news reported citing an unidentified source in Japan as saying.

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile on May 21 towards the sea off its east coast and on Sunday said it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

