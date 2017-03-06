North Korea fires multiple missiles into sea: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple missiles from its Tongchang-ri region, where a missile base is located, early on Monday (Mar 6), South Korea's military said.



The missiles - fired from the country's east coast - flew 1,000km, the military added.



Tongchang-ri is near the North's border with China, where the isolated state fired a long-range rocket last year that put an object into orbit and was condemned by the United Nations for violating resolutions that ban the use of missile technology.

A South Korean military official said the launch, which came at 7.36am (6.36am, Singapore time), was being analysed to determine the type of the projectile used.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo lodged a "strong protest" to North Korea after the reclusive state launched four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

"The latest launches of ballistic missiles clearly demonstrate evidence of a new threat from North Korea," Abe told reporters at his residence.

Seoul and Washington launched annual joint military exercises last week that regularly infuriate Pyongyang, which condemns them as provocative rehearsals for invasion.

Visiting a North Korean army headquarters unit, leader Kim Jong-Un ordered the troops to "set up thorough countermeasures of a merciless strike against the enemy's sudden air assault", the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on the day the Foal Eagle exercises started.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile last month -- its first such launch since October -- which Seoul had said was aimed at drawing "global attention" to its nuclear and missile programme and "testing the response from the new US administration" of President Donald Trump.

North Korea is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

Last year the country conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the continental US.