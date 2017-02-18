North Korea has to abide by laws of Malaysia: IGP Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said North Korea has to abide by the laws of the country after it threatened to "strongly respond" to Malaysia for "forcing" a post-mortem on the body of Kim Jong Nam.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, IGP Khalid said: "We have rules in Malaysia. Whilst in Malaysia, everyone have to obey and follow our rules and regulations ... that includes North Korea."



On Friday (Feb 17) night, North Korea's ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Kang Chol accused Malaysia of concealing something because it would not release the body to the embassy. He said Malaysia was colluding with "hostile forces … desperate to harm" North Korea.



“We will strongly respond to this act by the Malaysia side and the hostile forces of DPRK, and we will bring this matter to the international court…," he told the media, after seemingly trying to enter the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Hospital Kuala Lumpur where Kim Jong Nam’s body is being held at about 11.40pm.



North Korea had wanted Malaysia to release the body without a post-mortem. Malaysia rejected this request, completing the post-mortem on Wednesday.



Malaysian police told Channel NewsAsia it would not release Kim's body to anyone until DNA sample is obtained from a family member and investigations completed.