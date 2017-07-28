North Korea launches ballistic missile off its east coast: Report

WASHINGTON: North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Friday (Jul 28), the Pentagon said, just weeks after Pyongyang tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I can confirm that we detected a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said. "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

South Korea's Yonhap news, citing its military, reported that North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from its northern Jangang province. The military said it landed in the sea off its east coast.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 1445 GMT, but it was not immediately known what type of missile it was.

The missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone, but that there were no immediate reports of damage, said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

VIOLATION OF UN RESOLUTIONS

Suga said the missile launch was unacceptable and in clear violation of United Nations resolutions, and said Japan had protested in the strongest possible terms.

In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the international community must raise the heat on North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launch.

The launch late on Friday night, following a recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, showed that "the threat to Japan's security has become grave and real," Abe told reporters after meetings with cabinet members.

"As long as North Korea continues such provocative actions, there is no avoiding maintaining close contact with the international community - starting with the United States, South Korea, China and Russia - and further strengthening the pressure."

He added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The US military and South Korea had in recent days warned that North Korea appeared to be prepping for another missile test - likely of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), or else an intermediate-range rocket.

Pyongyang triggered global alarm on Jul 4 when it test-fired its first ICBM, which experts believe could have the potential to reach Alaska. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who personally oversaw that launch on America's Independence Day, described it as a gift to the "American bastards."

The test raised tensions in the region, pitting Washington, Tokyo and Seoul against China, Pyongyang's last remaining major ally. After the test, the United States launched a push at the United Nations for tougher measures against Pyongyang.