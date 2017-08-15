North Korea leader briefed on Guam missile plan: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been briefed on a plan to fire missiles near Guam, home to US air and naval bases, Pyongyang's state media said.

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been briefed on a plan to fire missiles near Guam, home to US air and naval bases, Pyongyang's state media said on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Kim "examined the plan for a long time" and "discussed it" with commanding officers on Monday during his inspection of the command of the Strategic Force in charge of the North's missile units, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).