North Korea may have launched several missiles: Report

TOKYO: North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning (Mar 22), Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.

The launch, from the eastern area of Wonsan, may have failed, Kyodo said, adding that the type of missiles involved was unknown.

South Korea's defence ministry said it believes the missile launch on Wednesday did not go off normally, adding it was conducting analysis for further details.

"South Korea and the United States are aware of the North Korean missile launch and suspect it was a failure," said a spokesman for Seoul's defence ministry.

US military said a missile exploded within seconds of it's launch.

"US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt in the vicinity of Kalma," Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for US Pacific Command, said in a statement.

"A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch," Benham said, adding that work was being carried out on a more detailed assessment.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the government has not confirmed North Korea launched missiles towards Japan and that it was always gathering and analysing information on the country.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast, angering South Korea and Japan. That launch came days after it promised retaliation over US-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.