North Korea rejects new sanctions, to continue weapons programme - KCNA

SEOUL: North Korea "fully rejects" the latest round of sanctions against its citizens and entities by the United Nations and will continue its weapons development, its official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests, adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States and Pyongyang's only major ally China since President Donald Trump took office.

