North Korea rejects UN condemnation of its missile test

North Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it rejected a U.N. Security Council statement denouncing its latest missile launch test.

  15 Feb 2017 15:15
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

The North's state-run KCNA news agency cited a spokesman at the ministry as saying the Sunday launch was a sovereign right and a self-defence measure.

- Reuters