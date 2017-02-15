North Korea rejects UN condemnation of its missile test
North Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it rejected a U.N. Security Council statement denouncing its latest missile launch test.
The North's state-run KCNA news agency cited a spokesman at the ministry as saying the Sunday launch was a sovereign right and a self-defence measure.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters