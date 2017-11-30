North Korea releases photos of new Hwasong-15 missile used in latest launch

PYONGYANG: North Korea's official news agency KCNA released photos showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un monitoring the launch of a Hwasong-15 missile.

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday (Nov 29) in a "breakthrough" that puts the US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

Kim Jong Un reacts at the Nov 29 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM. (Photo: Reuters)

The new Hwasong-15 being prepared for launch. (Photo: REUTERS)

The state's first missile test since mid-September came a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism, allowing it to impose more sanctions.

North Korea said the new missile reached an altitude of about 4,475km - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station - and flew 950km during its 53-minute flight.

Kim Jong Un posing next to the new Hwasong-15 missile. (Photo: Reuters)

"After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," according to a statement read by a television presenter.

State media said the missile was launched from a newly developed vehicle and that the warhead could withstand the pressure of re-entering the atmosphere

North Korea, which also conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in September, has tested dozens of ballistic missiles under its leader, Kim Jong Un, in defiance of international sanctions. The latest was the highest and longest any North Korean missile had flown, landing in the sea near Japan.