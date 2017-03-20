Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

North Korea rocket-engine test shows 'meaningful' progress - South Korea

South Korea said on Monday North Korea's latest rocket-engine test showed "meaningful" advancement in engine function.

  • Posted 20 Mar 2017 10:10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
prev
next

SEOUL: South Korea said on Monday North Korea's latest rocket-engine test showed "meaningful" advancement in engine function.

"Through this test, it is found that engine function has made meaningful progress but further analysis is needed for exact thrust and possible uses," Lee Jin-woo, deputy spokesman for the South Korean defence ministry, told a regular briefing.

North Korea had conducted a test of a new high-thrust engine at its rocket launch station and leader Kim Jong Un said the successful test marked "a new birth" of its rocket industry, the North's official media reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters