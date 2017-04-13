Channel NewsAsia

North Korea's 'big event'? The opening of a new street in Pyongyang

Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the opening of a new street in the capital, Pyongyang.  

  • By Jeremy Koh, Channel NewsAsia
  • Posted 13 Apr 2017 14:05
  • Updated 13 Apr 2017 14:10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the official opening of Ryomyong Street(Photo: Jeremy Koh)

PYONGYANG: After much secrecy over a “big and important event” which foreign journalists were invited to cover, North Korea on Thursday (Apr 13) opened a new skyscraper-lined street in the capital, Pyongyang.

The event was presided by leader Kim Jong Un and witnessed by thousands, including around 200 foreign journalists who were invited by the regime. 


Despite concerns that Pyongyang may conduct another nuclear test, the mood in the North Korean capital was calm, although residents Channel NewsAsia spoke to struck a defiant tone. 


The journalists have also been invited to cover North Korea's biggest national day, called the "Day of the Sun", on Saturday, which also marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.

