North Korea's 'big event'? The opening of a new street in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG: After much secrecy over a “big and important event” which foreign journalists were invited to cover, North Korea on Thursday (Apr 13) opened a new skyscraper-lined street in the capital, Pyongyang.

The event was presided by leader Kim Jong Un and witnessed by thousands, including around 200 foreign journalists who were invited by the regime.

After much secrecy, foreign reporters in Pyongyang watch Kim Jong Un preside over opening of the skyscraper-lined Ryomyong street

Despite concerns that Pyongyang may conduct another nuclear test, the mood in the North Korean capital was calm, although residents Channel NewsAsia spoke to struck a defiant tone.

Despite US threats, no sign of tensions on the streets of Pyongyang; those we spoke to struck a defiant tone

The journalists have also been invited to cover North Korea's biggest national day, called the "Day of the Sun", on Saturday, which also marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.