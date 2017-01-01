North Korea's Kim says close to test launch of ICBM

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim said during a televised speech.

North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016, although some experts have said it is years away from developing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the United States.

