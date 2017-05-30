North Korea says ballistic missile test successful

SEOUL: North Korea confirmed its recent test-firing of a ballistic missile was "successful", the state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday (May 30), a day after the projectile landed in waters close to Japan.

"The ballistic rocket flew toward the east sky where the day broke and correctly hit a planned target point ... after flying over the middle shooting range," the report said.

The launch was the North's 12th ballistic missile test this year - in defiance of UN sanctions warnings and US threats of possible military action.



