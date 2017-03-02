North Korea says heart attack likely killed man believed to be Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR: A North Korean official in Malaysia said on Thursday (Mar 2) that a man believed to Kim Jong Nam died of a heart attack on Feb 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Ri Tong Il said the man, who was using a North Korean passport bearing the name Kim Chol, had a history of heart disease and high blood pressure. He said there were strong indications the man died of a heart attack and not by poisoning as claimed by the Malaysian government.

Ri is a former deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

In autopsy results released last week, Malaysian authorities said Kim was poisoned by a deadly nerve agent known as VX.



The Malaysian police have so far refused to confirm that the deceased is Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying they needed DNA samples from relatives to identify him.

Speaking in front of the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Ri said any samples of toxic VX substance used in the murder should be sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for verification.

"If it is true that it was used, then the samples should be sent to the office of OPCW," he told reporters, on the alleged use of VX.