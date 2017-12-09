North Korea says visiting UN official expressed willingness to ease tensions

United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman, who visited North Korea this week, expressed willingness to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea's state media said on Saturday.

North Korea also said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency that the U.N. envoy acknowledged negative impacts of sanctions on humanitarian aid, adding he was committed to help facilitate humanitarian aid.

