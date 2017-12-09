North Korea says visiting UN official expressed willingness to ease tensions

United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman, who visited North Korea this week, expressed willingness to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea's state media said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (not pictured) and United Nations Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey D. Feltman address a news conference at the presidential palace in capital Mogadishu June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

North Korea also said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency that the U.N. envoy acknowledged negative impacts of sanctions on humanitarian aid, adding he was committed to help facilitate humanitarian aid.

(Reporting by Jane ChungEditing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

