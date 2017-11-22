North Korea soldier crossed border in pursuit of defector: UN Command

SEOUL: A North Korean soldier crossed the border into the South in breach of a 1953 armistice agreement as he pursued a defector who was shot last week, the US-led United Nations Command (UNC) said Wednesday (Nov 22).

Surveillance camera footage released by the UNC shows the soldier running across the military demarcation line into the South for several meters as he pursued the defector, before hesitating and turning back to the North.

The defector, who ran across the border at the Panmunjom truce village on Nov 13, was shot at least four times and has been recovering in a South Korean hospital.

It is very rare for the North's troops to defect at Panmunjom, a major tourist attraction and the only part of the border where forces from the two sides come face-to-face.

The footage began by showing the defector's vehicle travelling at speed along an empty road leading to the truce village before stopping near the heavily armed border.

He then got out of the jeep and ran, pursued by North Korean soldiers with their weapons drawn and firing.

UNC spokesman Colonel Chad Carroll told journalists that the footage showed one of the border guards "run across the MDL a few seconds before returning back to the north side of Panmunjom".

The UNC has "requested a meeting to discuss our investigation and measures to prevent future such violations", he added of the incursion which contravenes a 1953 armistice agreement.

The UNC has conducted a "thorough" investigation of the incident, he said.

"The key findings of the special investigation team are that the KPA (North Korean army) violated the armistice agreement by 1) by firing weapons across the MDL and 2) by actually crossing the MDL temporarily," he added.