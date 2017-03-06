North Korea to expel Malaysian envoy in row over Kim Jong Nam killing

SEOUL: North Korea said on Monday it has designated the Malaysian ambassador to the country as "persona non grata" and demanded the envoy leave the country within 48 hours from 10 am on Sunday, its official KCNA news agency said.

The report came as the North Korean ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol was expelled from the Southeast Asian country in a diplomatic row over a probe into the bizarre airport killing of North Korean leader's half-brother. He was flying home via Beijing.

Malaysia confirmed the expulsion, adding that Mohamad Nizan Mohamad had been recalled for consultations.

"Yes, it is true that our ambassador has been declared persona non grata," the Ministry of Foreign Affair's Deputy Secretary General Raja Nurshirwan told Channel NewsAsia. "This reciprocal action is normal in diplomacy. It should be noted that the Malaysian ambassador has been recalled by the government. He is presently in Malaysia and has been in Malaysia for sometime now."