North Korea warns Malaysia for 'forcing' post-mortem on Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR: The North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur has accused Malaysia of "forcing" a post-mortem on the body of Kim Jong Nam, saying it would reject the findings.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia and other media, North Korean ambassador Kang Chol said the country would "strongly respond to this act by the Malaysia side" and bring the matter to the international court.

The ambassador made the comments at about 11.40pm on Friday (Feb 17), after seemingly trying to gain entry into the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Hospital Kuala Lumpur where Kim Jong Nam’s body is being held.

Kim Jong Nam died in what police speculate could be an assassination on Monday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. A post-mortem was completed on Tuesday.

Mr Chol is demanding that Malaysia release the body and findings of the post-mortem immediately.

In a statement on Friday night, the embassy said a representative had met with the "high officer of the Malaysian Police" on Friday and had "strongly demanded him to release the body", but the demand was rejected.

"This strongly suggests that the Malaysian side is trying to conceal something which needs more time and deceive us and that they are colluding with the hostile forces towards us who are desperate to harm us of malice.

"We will respond strongly to the moves of the hostile forces towards us with their intent to besmirch the image of our Republic, by politicising this incident and sue file [sic] this to the International Court," the statement said.





"The South Korean puppet authorities are desperate to escape from their miserable state of the largest ever political scandal,"says N. Korea — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 17, 2017

The embassy went on to accuse South Korea of "tricky plots to defame the image of the DPRK with this incident", suggesting that the country was involved to detract attention from the South Korean presidential scandal and to "save the park Geun Hye regim [sic]".

It urged Malaysia "not to be entangled in a political plot of the hostile forces and to release the body and the result of the post-mortem to us without further delay".

North Korea added that it would not tolerate "the attitude of the Malaysian side in collusion with the hostile forces towards our Republic".

North Korea’s ambassador Kang Chol said that “the man who is dead in Malaysia” was a diplomatic passport holder and under North Korea’s protection.



“That’s why our diplomatic mission must protect him, his interests and his safety,” he told reporters outside the hospital.



Malaysia has said it will not release the body of the half-brother of North Korea's leader until his family has provided a DNA sample.