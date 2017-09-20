North Korean envoy calls on Johor crown prince

JOHOR BAHRU: The crown prince of Malaysia's southern state of Johor granted an audience to a North Korean envoy on Tuesday (Sep 19), with the diplomat granting the royal the "highest honour" of full access to North Korean airspace.

The meeting between Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the president of the Football Association of Malaysia, and North Korean Charge D'Affaires to Malaysia took place at the palace in Johor Bahru ahead of an Asian Cup football qualifier between teams from both nations in Pyongyang on October 5.



The match has been delayed twice due to security concerns, after diplomatic ties between the two nations were strained in the wake of the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia in February.

Photos of the meeting were shared on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page along with a statement.

"Amongst issues discussed were foreign relations and current affairs as well as the upcoming Group B match of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifying final round, in which both teams will ensure the safety of players and team officials," it read.

"The discussion bore very positive results whereby a speech from His Royal Highness was passed to North Korea's top leader.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement added: “HRH Crown Prince of Johor was also given a special honour of being allowed full access to use their airspace to travel from Johor to Pyongyang anytime His Royal Highness wants to visit North Korea.

"It is the highest honour as any other world leader will need to stop by in Beijing beforehand.”

The meeting took place on the same day as the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York, where US President Donald Trump delivered stern warnings to North Korea over its ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.