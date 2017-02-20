North Korean envoy says cannot trust Malaysian probe

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea's envoy to Malaysia on Monday (Feb 20) said the police investigation into last week's murder at Kuala Lumpur's main airport could not be trusted, and insisted the victim was not Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Whereas Malaysian authorities have identified the victim as Kim Jong Nam, North Korean ambassador Kang Chol told reporters the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on passport carried by the dead man.

"It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police," said the ambassador, who had earlier been summoned by the Malaysian foreign ministry to explain other remarks doubting the probe's impartiality.



"The embassy has already identified his identity named Kim Chol, a DPRK citizen, as mentioned in his passports," he added.



South Korea has pointed the finger of blame for the attack at the North, citing a "standing order" from its leader Kim Jong-Un to kill his elder sibling and a failed assassination bid in 2012.

Malaysia had earlier in the day summoned Kang over his accusation that the investigation was politically motivated and that Kuala Lumpur was conspiring with "hostile forces".

The Malaysian foreign ministry rejected the claim and announced it was recalling its envoy to Pyongyang.

Malaysian police initially told the North Korean embassy that a diplomatic passport-holder had died of natural causes, according to an English transcript of Kang's speech handed to journalists.

The ambassador, who referred to the victim as Kim Chol, also accused officers of beating the teenage son of the North Korean suspect whom they arrested in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Four other North Koreans have been named as suspects in connection with the killing but have fled Malaysia.

North Korea has demanded Malaysia return the body and objected to an autopsy being performed, but police have insisted it cannot be released until a family member comes forward to provide a DNA sample.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said the country has no reason to paint North Korea in a bad light and will be objective in its inquiry into the death of Kim Jong Nam.

"We have no reason why we want to do something to paint North Korea in a bad light, but we will be objective," he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Najib added that he expected North Korea to understand that Malaysia had to apply the rule of law in the case.