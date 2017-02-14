North Korean leader’s half-brother killed in Malaysia: Report

SINGAPORE: The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was found dead in Malaysia on Monday (Feb 13), Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a Seoul government source.

Kim Jong Nam was the eldest son of former leader Kim Jong Il.



TV Chosun, a cable television network, said that Kim was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives, who were at large, citing multiple South Korean government sources.

The report said the two women hailed a cab and fled immediately afterwards.

In Malaysia, the police chief in charge of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali, told AFP a Korean in his forties was found sick at the airport on Monday.

Airport authorities rushed him to the hospital and he died on the way, the police chief said.

"We do not have any other details of this Korean man. We do not know his identity," Abdul said.

Kim Jong Nam was born from his father's non-marital relationship with South Korea-born actress Sung Hae-rim who died in Moscow, according to Yonhap.



Once considered the heir apparent, he fell out of favour with his father following a botched attempt in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport and visit Disneyland. He has since lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau.

Kim Jong Un took over as North Korean leader when his father died in December 2011. Kim Jong Nam, known as an advocate of reform in the North, once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country's dynastic power transfers.

If confirmed, Kim's case would be the highest-profile death under the Kim Jong Un regime since the execution of the leader's uncle Jang Song Thaek in December 2013.