North Korean leader’s half-brother 'killed' in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police have confirmed that a North Korean man who fell ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and who subsequently died was Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Reuters reported on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Mohmad Salleh told Channel NewsAsia that travel documents found on the man indicated he was Kim Jong Nam. He added that a post-mortem had not yet taken place and that the body was in Putrajaya hospital.

According to the CID, Jong Nam had entered Malaysia on Feb 6. He had planned to travel to Macau, and was waiting in the departure lounge for his flight to Macau on the day of the incident.

Police official Fadzil Ahmat said that the cause of Kim's death had not been determined yet, but that a post mortem would be carried out on the body.

"So far there are no suspects, but we have started investigations and are looking at a few possibilities to get leads," Fadzil told Reuters.

According to Fadzil, Kim fell ill at the low-cost terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"The deceased ... felt like someone grabbed or held his face from behind," Fadzil said. "He felt dizzy, so he asked for help at the ... counter of KLIA."

Kim was taken to an airport clinic where he still felt unwell, and it was decided to take him to hospital. He died in the ambulance on the way to Putrajaya Hospital, Fadzil added.

"We don't know if there was a cloth or needles; the receptionist said someone grabbed his face, he felt dizzy," Fadzil said, when asked about the nature of the reported attack.



Yonhap News Agency had earlier reported that Jong Nam was found dead in Malaysia on Monday. He was the eldest son of former leader Kim Jong-il.

TV Chosun, a cable television network, said that Jong Nam was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives, who were at large, citing multiple South Korean government sources.

The report said the two women hailed a cab and fled immediately afterwards.

In Malaysia, the police chief in charge of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali, earlier on Tuesday told AFP a Korean in his forties was found sick at the airport on Monday.

Airport authorities rushed him to the hospital and he died on the way, the police chief said.

"We do not have any other details of this Korean man. We do not know his identity," Abdul had added.

"The incident took place yesterday afternoon at KLIA 2," a senior police source told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday. "The victim was taken to a clinic nearby and later to a hospital. He died on the way there. Investigations are ongoing by CID and we cannot comment further.

"No one has been arrested yet. We are looking for the perpetrators."



JONG NAM TARGETED BEFORE

Kim Jong Nam was born from his father's non-marital relationship with South Korea-born actress Sung Hae-rim who died in Moscow, according to Yonhap.

Once considered the heir apparent, he fell out of favour with his father following a botched attempt in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport and visit Disneyland. He has since lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau.

Kim Jong Un took over as North Korean leader when his father died in December 2011. Kim Jong Nam, known as an advocate of reform in the North, once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country's dynastic power transfers.

If confirmed, Kim's case would be the highest-profile death under the Kim Jong Un regime since the execution of the leader's uncle Jang Song Thaek in December 2013.

Jong Nam, known as an advocate of reform in the North, once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country's dynastic power transfers.

He was reportedly close to his uncle Jang Song Thaek, once the North's unofficial number two and political mentor of the current leader.

He has been targeted in the past. In October 2012, South Korean prosecutors said a North Korean detained as a spy had admitted involvement in a plot to stage a hit-and-run car accident in China in 2010 targeting Kim Jong Nam.

In 2014, Jong Nam was reported to be in Indonesia - sighted at an Italian restaurant run by a Japanese businessman in Jakarta - and was said to be shuttling back and forth between Indonesia, Malaysia and France.

In 2012 a Moscow newspaper reported that Jong Nam was having financial problems after being cut off by the Stalinist state for doubting its succession policy.

The Argumenty i Fakty weekly said he was kicked out of a luxury hotel in Macau over a US$15,000 debt.

Last year, South Korea warned of possible North Korean assassination attempts on its territory. It noted previous attempts to assassinate Hwang Jang Yop, the North's chief ideologue and former tutor to Kim Jong Il, who defected to the South in 1997 and died of natural causes in 2010.

