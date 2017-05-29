North Korean missile testing: 5 key questions

After another missile test by Pyongyang, tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen again. What is North Korea’s endgame? What options does the South’s new administration have and who holds the key to resolving this crisis? We ask the experts.

SEOUL/TOKYO: Following weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests, the world’s attention remains focused on North Korea.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has been a fact of life for decades with recurring cycles of provocation and reaction, and the large-scale joint military exercises conducted by the US and South Korea in particular being an annual flashpoint, observers say.

However, in recent months, Pyongyang has stepped up the pace of its provocative actions, with its ninth missile test this year taking place on Monday (May 29), despite threats of more sanctions and an assertive response from US President Donald Trump who warned that an "era of strategic patience" is over.

Where is this perpetual crisis headed? We ask the experts.

Q: North Korea’s weapons programme: How advanced is it?

According to South Korea’s military, the latest test-fire appeared to be a short-range Scud-class ballistic missile which flew about 450km before landing in the waters off North Korea’s east coast.

This follows the firing of a medium-range ballistic missile a week ago and the launch of the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile on May 14 which, according to North Korea, was capable of carrying a "heavy" nuclear warhead and put the US mainland within "sighting range". Meanwhile, the reclusive state said on Sunday that it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

As the reclusive state pushed to develop its weapons programme, worries have begun surfacing not just among its Northeast Asian neighbours but in other parts of the world, such as Hawaii. Last week, US officials said they will be for the first time testing its missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

While the consensus remains that North Korea continues to fall short of developing an ICBM capable of striking the US, experts agree that it is making advances.

“North Korea does not have ICBM now but the launch on May 14 shows that all the technology is there and all they have to do is to put it together,” said Yang Uk, chief researcher at the Korea Defence and Security Forum. “Maybe later this year or next year, they will start testing an ICBM.”

Park Jiyoung, a senior fellow in the science and technology policy program at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies (Asan), noted that North Korea is now “very focused on developing its missile delivery capabilities” after having seen significant improvements in its miniaturised nuclear weapon technology.

But given the complexity of developing a long-range missile, experts agree that North Korea continues to struggle with mastering the re-entry expertise needed to perfect an ICBM. Denny Roy, a research fellow at Hawaii-based research institute East-West Center, thinks it will be at least five to 10 years before Pyongyang gains the capability to launch an attack on the US mainland.



“To get the missile to where you want over long distances, the accuracy has to be very precise. I have not seen any proof of North Korea getting very far with that,” he said. “The second challenge is putting a warhead into outer space and having it survive re-entry (into the earth’s atmosphere); they have not demonstrated the mastery in that either.”



Q: What is Pyongyang’s endgame?



Experts do not think that war is an option that North Korea is considering.



“They’ve said so many times that they want to turn Seoul into a ‘sea of fire’,” said Yang, referring to a threat from a North Korean negotiator in 1994 that has been repeated several times ever since.



“It’s true that we are within the range of North Korea’s long-range artillery and rocket launches but in a military sense, to use that on civilians is a stupid thing because it’s a waste of your precious defence systems," he added.



Other observers also think that any military action from North Korea would amount to “suicide” as it would trigger a response attack from the US and its allies.



But if an attack is not what it has on its cards, then what do Pyongyang and current leader Kim Jong Un want?



“For a long time, it was very unclear whether North Korea’s nuclear program was a leverage for economic aid but ever since Kim Jong Un came to power, it’s clear as daylight that they are not looking for a deal to exchange or give up their nuclear weapons,” said Asan’s president Hahm Chaibong.



“They’ve been working hard on nuclear weapons because they think their regime’s survival seriously depends on retaining and developing these weapons. They just don’t see any way out.”



File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Apart from survival instincts, Narushige Michishita from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Tokyo, pointed out that Pyongyang’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons is part of its brinkmanship policy to ward off any potential attack from the US and to keep its southern neighbour on the defensive.



“To North Korea, South Korea is a fundamental threat because it is the only country that has the capability and willingness to unify the Korean peninsula,” said Michishita, director of the security and international studies program at GRIPS.



“Now that North Korea has a pretty good weapons system, if it starts sending long-range artillery shells to Seoul, South Korea will have more to lose with its economy so much more exposed to the international markets.”



Q: What are South Korea’s options?



An increasingly provocative neighbour comes as South Korea slowly finds its feet after a crippling political crisis.



After months of political turmoil that led to the parliament's impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal, Moon Jae-in won the country’s presidential election decisively earlier this month. The victory of the liberal politician was expected to bring in a more conciliatory approach towards Pyongyang following a decade of conservative rule.



However, North Korea’s move to fire a missile days after South Korea’s election has been a test for the new administration’s “Moon-shine” policy – a term coined from the combination of the new president’s family name and former liberal presidents’ "sunshine policy" of engagement with Pyongyang.



Still, experts believe that the new South Korean leader will continue to pursue dialogue while maintaining pressure and sanctions to encourage change.



South Korea's President Moon Jae-In

"So far, South Korea’s government policies have been bipolarised with the left emphasising engagement, while the right disregards the importance of engagement and uses only pressure," said Kim Sangjoon, a professor in the department of political science at Yonsei University in Seoul.



"But now it seems that both sides are converging … we are forced to adopt this kind of realistic and more pragmatic approach because of the urgency of the situation we are in."



According to Asan’s vice president Choi Kang, while President Moon faces constraints on rekindling engagement with the North, he can push for a dialogue on the provision of humanitarian aid such as food and medical supplies, as well as reunion events for families separated by the Korean War.

“President Moon’s campaign pledge was to be more flexible when dealing with North Korea, but the missile test days after his inauguration limits and constrains him in going with a more engagement policy," he said.



"At this moment, it’s not possible for him to revive the ‘sunshine policy’ but there’s an area where he can be flexible in and that is humanitarian assistance to North Korea.”



According to earlier media reports, President Moon is scheduled to visit Washington in late June for a summit with US President Donald Trump and North Korea will likely be the top agenda.

Q: What role can China play?



Amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, the US and its allies have urged China to do more to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Given that China provides North Korea with most of its food and energy supplies and accounts for nearly 90 per cent of its trade, it holds a significant role though experts think that the mainland’s influence over North Korea is waning.



Describing the role of China as "questionable", Korea Defence and Security Forum's Yang raised the example of how former South Korean President Park Geun-hye had tried but failed to urge China to fall in step with its goal to rein in North Korea.



"From an international point of view, China and North Korea may seem like one team but when you look inside, it’s a little bit different," he said. "The Chinese may have been helpful and North Koreans are thankful for that support but the mindset of the average North Korean is that the Chinese are strangers and will remain as strangers."

He added that North Korea has a "strong, independent mind" that resists the idea of it being a puppet of Beijing. "This is why they’ve resisted pressure to develop a nuclear weapon."



Flags of China and North Korea

In fact, Pyongyang’s relationship with its "big brother" Beijing has been cooling off, with observers noting that the leaders of both countries have not met since Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.



While China remains as North Korea's most important remaining international supporter, it has been angered by Pyongyang’s repeated missile and nuclear tests, and has supported tough UN sanctions. Last month, North Korea's state media published a rare criticism of China, saying Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme were undermining relations with Beijing and worsening tensions.

Yonsei University's Kim thinks that the relationship between the longstanding allies has deteriorated on all fronts, be it between the leaders, the countries’ power elites and the general public.



"It’s not just about the personal preference of these two leaders, it also involves other issues like nuclear weapons," he said. "It’s a complicated structural issue now."

Q: What can be done to defuse this crisis?



There is no easy way out, though most of the academics that Channel NewsAsia spoke to stressed the importance of tougher economic sanctions.



Asan’s Hahm, for one, noted that previous sanctions were "too weak" and have only intensified recently under the hardline approach of US President Trump.



"We are now finally getting to the point where the US is using its powerful leverage over the global financial system to do secondary sanctions on companies that do business with North Korea," he said. "If they do another test, we must ratchet up the sanctions because it clearly shows that what we have been doing is not hurting them.”



US President Donald Trump

When asked if he thinks former US President Barack Obama’s strategy of "strategic patience" had failed, Hahm said: “Every country in the six-party talks has failed. For the Obama administration, I think he really thought by being patient with China and North Korea, it would work out in a more natural way but it didn’t."



Lee Nae Young, chief of the National Assembly Research Service (NARS) in Seoul, agreed. “Our previous government thought that if we provided economic aid to North Korean then maybe it could change," he said. "But for the last five years, we realised that persuasion is not enough to make North Korea give up nuclear weapons and that’s why sanctions have been adopted.”



Moving forward, Yonsei University's Professor Kim believes that the US has a key role in defusing the North Korean crisis.



"It has become ever more important for the US to use its international power and authority to resolve the crisis," he said. "There could be some inefficiencies in the influence of the US but given that other methods have not been successful, we have to resort to stronger sanctions and greater coordination and that can only be led by the US."



Other experts have also called on ASEAN to do more, given that all ASEAN members have diplomatic relations with North Korea. In particular, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia have embassies in Pyongyang.



"ASEAN has a special meaning for North Korea given that the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is the only multilateral forum that North Korea takes part in," said Yang, referring to ASEAN’s flagship regional security meeting which involves 27 countries and saw the admission of North Korea in 2000.



"So I think ASEAN countries can play a significant role in influencing North Korea’s behaviour via the forum using both political and diplomatic efforts."

