BEIJING: Ri Jong Chol, a suspect in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, said in Beijing that he was a victim of a conspiracy by Malaysian authorities attempting to damage the honour of North Korea.

Ri, a North Korean, accused Malaysia of using coercion to try to extract a confession from him, he told reporters outside the North Korea embassy in Beijing on Saturday.

Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, after being assaulted by two women who Malaysian police believe smeared his face with VX, a chemical classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

RI's family was spotted returning to North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday evening after reportedly sending their father off at the airport.



RI's wife and 20-year-old daughter have been living in Malaysia for the past three years. His son only came to join them in Malaysia in 2016. They have been living at Dynasty Garden condominium in the outskirts of KL for more than a year.



According to neighbours, his wife attempted to commit suicide by slashing her throat when the police broke into their apartment on Feb 17 to arrest her husband. Ri was deported on Friday evening on board MH360 he was accompanied by two embassy officials



The murder of Kim Jong Nam has soured relations between Malaysia and North Korea, which had maintained friendly ties for decades.

The murder of Kim Jong Nam has soured relations between Malaysia and North Korea, which had maintained friendly ties for decades.

Ri said he was not at the airport on the day of the killing, and knew nothing about the accusation that his car was used in the case. Ri was in Beijing en route back to North Korea after Malaysia deported him.

His arrival at the Beijing international airport early on Saturday was greeted by a swarm of South Korean and Japanese reporters, but Ri was whisked away from the chaotic scene by Chinese police before he was able to make any statement.

Outside the embassy, Ri told reporters that he was presented with false evidence in Malaysia, and police showed him pictures of his family in detention.

"I realised that this is a conspiracy, plot, to try to damage the status and honour of the republic," Ri said.

South Korean intelligence and U.S. officials say the murder was an assassination organised by North Korean agents.

