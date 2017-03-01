North Korean suspect held in Kim Jong Nam probe expected to be deported: Source

KUALA LUMPUR: The only North Korean arrested so far by Malaysian police in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea’s leader, is expected to be deported with no charges brought against him, according to a senior police source.

IT software engineer Ri Jong Chol, 46, was arrested on Feb 17 at his apartment. His remand order, which was twice extended by a magistrate’s court, will expire on Friday (Mar 3).

“Ri is expected to be deported as the Attorney-General will not be bringing charges against him,” a senior police source told Channel NewsAsia.

He gave no details why charges will not be brought.

Ri is believed to have acted as a driver for four North Korean suspects who are thought to have masterminded and executed the plan to assassinate Kim.

When asked whether charges will be brought against Ri, Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi responded via a text message saying: “(It) will be decided by Friday when his remand order expires.”

Ri entered Malaysia in August 2016 and worked in the information technology department of Tombo Enterprises, according to Malaysian deputy police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

However, Tombo Enterprises' managing director Chong Ah Kow has told reporters that Ri was never employed by his company. He said that he had merely helped Ri apply for his employment pass under his company’s name and the North Korean has been in Malaysia for the past three years.

Kim died on Feb 13 after his face was smeared with the deadly VX nerve agent by two women at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

VX nerve agent is classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

Two female suspects, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, were both charged with Kim's murder on Wednesday (March 1).

“The four (wanted) men were at the airport when the attack took place. This is caught on CCTV,” said the source.

They fled Malaysia on the day of the attack, escaping via Jakarta-Dubai-Vladivostok before arriving back in Pyongyang on Feb 17.

On Monday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency told a closed-door Parliamentary hearing that the four North Koreans, identified and wanted by Malaysian police, orchestrated and “conducted” the killing of Jong-nam.

Malaysian police are seeking a number of other North Koreans suspects, including the second secretary of the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur and an employee of Air Koryo, the country’s flagship carrier. They also want to question Kim Jong Nam’s mistress, who has been named as So Yong Ra.