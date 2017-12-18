North Koreans mark the 6th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il's death

PYONGYANG: North Koreans commemorated the sixth anniversary of their late leader Kim Jong Il's death on Sunday (Dec 17).

In a video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which cannot be independently verified by Reuters, North Korean people laid flowers in front of statues of Kim Jong Il and North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang.





Flowers bearing the name of the North's current leader Kim Jong Un were also displayed on Mansu Hill where statues of former leaders are located.

In the footage North Koreans, including soldiers in uniform, gathered to offer flowers and bow to the statues.

Kim Jong Il is believed to have died due to medical conditions exacerbated by a heart attack on Dec 17, 2011.

His successor, the young leader Kim Jong Un, is believed to be in his early thirties.

Recently, his country said it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Nov 29 that put the entire US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.