Northern Japan hit by heavy snowfall
A strong cold weather front lingered over Northern Japan on Thursday (Jan 12), dumping heavy snow across the northern island of Hokkaido, as well as in Niigata prefecture on the main island of Honshu.
- Posted 12 Jan 2017 12:57
- Updated 12 Jan 2017 13:00
TOKYO: Northern Japan experienced heavy snowfall on Thursday (Jan 12) as a strong cold weather front lingered over the region.
The northern island of Hokkaido, as well as in Niigata prefecture on the main island of Honshu experienced blizzard-like conditions.
Japan's Meteorological Agency issued snow storm and heavy snow warnings in the prefectures of Fukushima, Yamagata, Akita, Aomori and Hokkaido, according to AP.
The agency forecasts the cold front to continue over the weekend.
Meanwhile, local authorities have been involved in a search and rescue operation for two Japanese snowboarders who went missing in Niigata prefecture on Wednesday.
