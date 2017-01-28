Number of people evacuated in Johor flooding continues to fall

MUAR, Malaysia: The number of people evacuated due to flooding in Johor continued to fall on Saturday (Jan 28), with 4,260 affected as of midday.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the evacuees are at 55 flood relief centres in Segamat, Tangkak, and Muar.

Seven roads in the state remain impassable to vehicles.

Johor has been badly affected by floods this week, with more than 9,000 people reported to have been evacuated. The heavy rains which caused the floods have since tapered off, allowing water to recede.

Other areas of Malaysia have also been affected: The flood situation in Kelantan has also improved, with only 184 evacuees being sheltered at seven relief centres in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah as of 5pm.

Flood relief centres across the country have been better managed during the current situation compared to previous years, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

“Victims and volunteers are now more organised and we have more volunteers to help the victims at the relief centres," she told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year open house organised by Sarawak United People's Party in Kuching.

She said that as of noon on Saturday, six states are still affected by the floods, but the situation was different now compared to the big flood in 2014.

Four relief centres have also been closed with more than 1,000 victims allowed to return home even though there are about 11,000 still housed in evacuation centres across six states, she said.

"I understand that all evacuation centres are run smoothly and we are constantly monitoring the situation and I hope the victims who have been allowed to return home will adhere to the instructions when they were asked to move back into relief centres," she said.