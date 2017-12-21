Nurse shark clamps onto fisherman's thigh in Selangor: Report

SELANGOR: When Sairol Harun walked into the waters off the coast of Bagan Lalang beach in Sepang, he was looking for fish to sell.

Instead, the 24-year-old fisherman got a nurse shark clamped onto his left thigh - and it simply refused to let go.

According to a report by Sinar Harian on Thursday (Dec 21), Sairol rushed back to shore after he was bitten, and called the police for help.

Spokesman for Sepang police division Azli Muhidin said police officers rushed to the scene and tried to pry the shark off Sairol.

"After 10 minutes, our officers finally succeeded by using special tools. The man was then taken to a clinic at Sungai Pelek for further treatment," Azli told Sinar Harian.





Pictures circulating on Facebook show officers using knives to pry the shark's teeth as blood poured on Sairol's thigh. After the shark was removed, they stitched up the wound.

Azli added that this incident was the first reported case of shark attack in the area.

"However, I suggest that visitors to Bagan Lalang beach be careful when bathing or fishing in the waters," said Azli.

