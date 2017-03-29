England football star Beckham upsets Hong Kong with Facebook post

HONG KONG: David Beckham has scored an own goal on Facebook after upsetting Hong Kongers by lumping their city in with China - then annoyed mainlanders when he tried to fix his mess.

The former England star triggered a social media storm after a visit to the semi-autonomous city last week, telling followers on Facebook he had enjoyed a "great 48 hours in China".

The posting provoked an immediate backlash from fans in the city, which is officially part of China after being handed back by Britain in 1997 but is governed under a semi-autonomous "one country, two systems" formula designed to protect its freedoms and way of life.

"I like you a lot, thanks for visiting, but this is Hong Kong, not China," wrote resident Phoebe Chow.

"We have our own government, currency, even football team," Facebook user Ray Leung said.

Beckham, a model, UNICEF ambassador and the husband of a Spice Girl, tried to rectify his post, changing "China" to "Shanghai and Hong Kong" - but then provoked howls from Chinese fans.

"Why edited your post? You were absolutely correct, Hong Kong is undoubtedly part of China (Just Google Hong Kong handover ceremony lol). Anyway, it's good to see someone finally realize that Hong Kong is merely an administrative district of China, just same level as Shanghai," Zheng Zhang commented.

Beijing's perceived increasing influence and a lack of promised political reform in Hong Kong has sparked calls for self-determination for the territory, or even a complete split from the mainland.



