LAHORE, Pakistan: An oil tanker crashed and later exploded in Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 123 people, government officials said.

The tanker overturned after trying to make a sharp turn in the city of Bahawalpur. A large crowd of people gathered at the scene when it caught fire and exploded, rescue workers said, adding about 80 people had been injured.

