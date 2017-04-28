Oldest woman in Malaysia dies at 121

ALOR SETAR: The oldest woman in Malaysia and possibly the world, Puan Ahmad, aged 121 years, died in her granddaughter''s house in Kampung Bendahara, Kodiang Friday (Apr 28).

The granddaughter, Zaini Noh, 44, said Puan died at 1.30pm from old age with her children and grandchildren by her side after feeling unwell for a week.

More commonly known as Tok Puan, she had four children aged between 65 and 90, 19 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.



She was buried at the Masjid Batu 4 Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Bendahara.

Meanwhile, her youngest daughter Tom Khamis, 67, said her mother could still talk and eat as usual until dawn on Friday.

Advertisement

"She still had an appetite although she was not well due to old age. There was no illness, but she was tired for the last two weeks," she said.

"I have been here to look after her since last week after hearing she was becoming more tired, before this she was staying in my house in Kuala Nerang," she said.

Tok Puan had just celebrated her 121st birthday on Apr 12. She was four years older than Italian Emma Morano who died on Apr 16 at the age of 117, with reports saying Morano was believed to be the world's oldest person at the time of her death.