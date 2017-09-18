One Belt, One Road can bring China closer to global community: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore views China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative positively and sees many opportunities for the two nations to collaborate on the massive project, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with Xinhuanet ahead of an official visit to China.



Mr Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on a three-day visit to China starting Tuesday (Sep 19 to 21).



In the interview with the Chinese press agency published on Monday, Mr Lee spoke of the benefits the OBOR initiative will bring to other countries.



As China develops, its international influence is growing and how the country can integrate into the global community is an important issue, he said.



OBOR is a way for China to actively connect with its neighbours and economic partners, strengthen co-operation, and reap mutual benefits from better infrastructure, trade and tourism, said Mr Lee.



Mr Lee also highlighted how Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to collaborate on a few areas with regard to the OBOR initiative.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Chinese companies investing in OBOR can leverage Singapore as a financial centre, a transport hub or make use of the country’s trade and services facilities.



When asked about the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, he said that he welcomes Chinese companies to bid for the project.

Mr Lee said he has taken the high-speed rail in China twice and that the rides were convenient, smooth and comfortable.



The Prime Minister also said that as ASEAN chair next year, Singapore will do its best to improve ties between China and ASEAN.

