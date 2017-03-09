One of China's 'most-wanted' fugitives returns from US to surrender

BEIJING: A former employee of a state-owned newspaper who figured among China's 100 "most-wanted" fugitives has returned from the United States to turn himself in, the top anti-graft body said on Thursday.

Wang Jiazhe, 56, fled to the U.S. in 2000 amid allegations of contract fraud while working at the Liaoning Daily, the official newspaper of the northeastern Chinese province, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

Wang returned thanks to the efforts of "Operation Skynet", which aims to capture corrupt officials and public servants who have fled overseas, the commission said in a statement on its website.

As part of President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, China published a list of 100 most-wanted fugitives in April 2015, all subject to Interpol red notice arrest warrants.

Wang is the 39th fugitive on the list to return, the graft body said, without giving details, such as whether U.S. law enforcement provided assistance.

