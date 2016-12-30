Only halal birthday cakes allowed in Malaysia's McDonald's

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald's has confirmed that it will only allow birthday cakes that are certified halal into their premises in Malaysia - the latest incident this year highlighting the strict regulatory requirements for food and beverage (F&B) businesses in the country.

McDonald's says it generally practices a "no outside food allowed" policy but it makes the exception for cakes for birthday parties. However, the cakes have to be halal so that the fast food chain can maintain its halal certification in the Muslim-majority nation.

The policy caught the public's attention after Twitter user HNS tweeted a photo of McDonald's notice on Thursday (Dec 29) with the caption: "Malaysia continues to lose its mind".

Malaysia continues to lose its mind pic.twitter.com/BLE5MlmKWT — HNS (@__earth) December 29, 2016

This is not the first incident where halal requirements have caused confusion in Malaysia and landed businesses in hot water. Last week, chocolate brands Daim and Toblerone came under fire from Muslim consumer groups for not having halal certifications despite having being sold on shelves at shops in the country for years.

Earlier this year, halal regulatory officials also asked popular pretzel outlet Auntie Anne's to change the name of their product "pretzel dog" to "pretzel sausage" to avoid confusion among Muslims.