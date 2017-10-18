Ostrich runs loose on South Korean highway: Report

DANGJIN, South Korea: An ostrich was rescued after it was seen dashing on a highway in South Korea on Tuesday (Oct 17), according to a report by the Korean Herald.

Quoting the fire and disaster management agency in South Chungcheong Province, the Herald reported that the ostrich was running on the Seohae Grand Bridge which connects Dangjin and Pyeongtaek cities.



The ostrich was rescued by highway patrol officials and fire fighters. (Photo: South Chungcheong Province Dangjin fire station)

Highway patrol units and fire fighters were dispatched to the scene and the ostrich was rescued in around 20 minutes, the Herald added. The bird was then brought to a fire station.

Local authorities are still unsure how the ostrich ended up on the bridge.



A fire department official was quoted as saying: “There isn’t a suitable place to keep the ostrich. We are thinking about sending it to a zoo."

Advertisement