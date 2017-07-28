Outrage in China over alleged panda cruelty seen in online video

SINGAPORE: Members of staff at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China's Sichuan Province are being accused of mistreating their wards after a video was posted online showing two workers seemingly doing so, Xinhua reported on Thursday (Jul 27).

The two-minute video is a collage of clips showing two workers dragging and hurling around two pandas - said to be the popular Rourou and Manman - in a contained area.

"The video has fuelled heated discussion and many are outraged by the mistreatment of the animals, seen as national treasures of China," said the state news agency.

One of the keepers involved told Xinhua that a panda suddenly became violent as he was feeding the cubs.

"It bit my hand really hard, its teeth cut into the flesh and my hand started bleeding," said Guo Jingpeng. "When it tried to bite me again, I pushed it away out of instinct."

Guo said he felt wronged by the video, which had been edited down from its original 50 minutes.

PANDAS "CAN BECOME VIOLENT"

An official from the facility that Xinhua spoke to have defended the keepers, saying that pandas can become violent, despite "looking cute".

"When we saw the video, we thought the staff members had overreacted, even though they meant no harm to the pandas," expert Wu Kongju told the news outlet. "But we hope people can show more understanding towards the panda keepers because, although giant pandas look cute, they are quite strong and can be violent."