Package explodes at South Korean university, one hurt - fire official

A package exploded at South Korea's Yonsei University in central Seoul on Tuesday injuring a staff member who opened it in his office, a fire official said.

SEOUL: A package exploded at South Korea's Yonsei University in central Seoul on Tuesday injuring a staff member who opened it in his office, a fire official said.

Yonhap news agency said the blast sent small bolt nails flying from the package. It said the engineering faculty member was not seriously injured, suffering burns to his arm, and was being treated at the university hospital.

The injured staffer was the only person in the office at the time of the blast and no other faculty members or students are believed to be injured, a fire official said.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Perry)