Opposition Pakatan names Mahathir as its prime minister candidate: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has formally named Dr Mahathir Mohamed as its candidate for prime minister, according to local media reports.

The coalition's leader and former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim's wife Dr Wan Azizah Ismail was named Dr Mahathir's deputy.

The Star reported that the decision was announced at the end of the opposition coalition's two-day retreat in Putrajaya. It added that the PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang "opposed the decision and refused to accept it as the final decision".

The Malaysian Insight, citing a source, said three parties within the coalition - Pribumi Bersatu, Amanah and the Democratic Action Party - have agreed but Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is led by Dr Wan Azizah, had not reached a consensus.

According to the Star, the decision was made on the sidelines of the retreat by the "top five leaders of Pakatan - Dr Mahathir, Dr Wan Azizah and deputy presidents Muhyiddin Yassin, Lim Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu".

Pribumi's vice-president Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said Dr Mahathir was the majority's choice at the retreat.

"The public has to know who will run the country if we win ... No matter how much you discuss, it will come back to the same thing – Mahathir knows the job.

“As for Wan Azizah, she is holding the mandate for Anwar,” the Star quoted Abdul Rashid as saying.

Now aged 93, Mahathir served as Malaysia's prime minister for 22 years until he stepped down in 2003, and he currently chairs a fractured opposition alliance. Last year, Mahathir set aside his old enmity with Anwar - who he had sacked in 1998 on charges of sodomy and corruption - in a bid to stop current Prime Minister Najib Razak from winning a third consecutive term.

