Pakistan orders Hafiz Saeed, accused mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks, under house arrest - spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday ordered Hafiz Saeed, accused by the United States and India of masterminding the 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital Mumbai that killed 166 people, placed under house arrest, a spokesman for Saeed's organisation said.

Police arrived at the headquarters of the Jamaat ud Dawa charity that Saeed runs in the eastern city of Lahore with orders to place him under house arrest, JuD spokesman Yahya Mujahid told Reuters by telephone.

Saeed's continued freedom has been a source of continuing friction between Pakistan and its longtime foe India as well as the United States.

"These steps are being taken to please India," Mujahid said.

