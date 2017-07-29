Pakistan's ousted PM wants brother as long-term successor, ally as interim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother Shahbaz as successor in a speech to his party, and said on Saturday he would like close ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim prime minister.

"I support Shahbaz Sharif after me but he will take time to contest elections so for the time being I nominate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi," Sharif said in a televised speech to his party.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified the Pakistani Prime Minister over long-running corruption allegations. The court also asked the national anti-corruption bureau to launch a further probe into the allegations against Sharif, which stem from the Panama Papers leak last year linking the premier's family to lucrative offshore businesses.

Shahbaz Sharif is the chief minister of the vast Punjab province and cannot become prime minister until he wins a parliamentary by-election.



Abbasi, 58, is seen as a staunch Sharif loyalist and was minister for petroleum in his last cabinet. He is set to be rubber-stamped as placeholder in a parliamentary vote, with Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz commanding a majority in the 342-seat house.

The opposition could also field a candidate for the premiership, though the nominee has little chance of getting sufficient votes.



