Pakistan's population surges to 208 million: stats office

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Pakistan's population has risen to 208 million people, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after the South Asian nation conducted its first census in 19 years.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's population has risen to 208 million people, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after the South Asian nation conducted its first census in 19 years.

"The provisional results show the total population of Pakistan as 207.774 million, with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent over a period of 1998-2017," the statistics bureau said in a statement.

The country's population has increased 57 percent since 1998, the last time there was a census held.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Amjad Ali)