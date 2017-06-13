Panama cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switches to Beijing

PANAMA CITY: Panama cut ties with Taiwan on Monday (Jun 13), President Juan Carlos Varela said in a televised address, adding it will now establish diplomatic ties with China.

The step represents a victory for China in Central America, a region with strong diplomatic links with Taiwan.

"The Panamanian government is today breaking its 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan, and pledges to end all relations or official contact with Taiwan," a statement from the Panamanian government read.

The statement added that Panama recognised there was "only one China in the world" and that Taiwan formed an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

The policy shift would further reduce the number of nations that recognise the government in Taipei, rather than Beijing, as representing China.

The Communist Party considers the self-governed island a province and has criticised President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to accept that both sides belong to "One China," its precondition for ties.