Paradigm, AEON Malls in Johor Baru temporarily shut due to power outage

JOHOR BARU: Two shopping centres in Johor Baru - Paradigm Mall at Jalan Skudai and AEON Mall at Bukit Indah - were closed on Thursday (Dec 14) due to a power outage that has hit parts of the city.

The management of both malls informed shoppers that electric supply has not been restored in Facebook posts.

A Bernama report stated that various parts of Johor Baru such as Bukit Indah, Horizon Hills, Hotel Granada, Nusa Idaman and parts of Taman Ungku Tun Aminah were hit by the outage which occurred at 10.45am on Tuesday morning.





Paradigm Mall, which opened its doors in November, said in a post at around 11.20am on Thursday that it was monitoring the situation closely with Malaysia's utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). The mall added that it will keep all shoppers updated.





Meanwhile, the management of AEON Mall said on Thursday afternoon that the shopping centre will remain closed "until further notice" due to the power disruption.

"We will resume our operation at AEON Mall Bukit Indah once the power supply is fully restored," it added.

A Singaporean who visited the Bukit Indah area on Thursday told Channel NewsAsia that although the mall was still closed, the surrounding neighbourhood was unaffected by the outage.

“It’s strange to see the place with not a car in the compound. But at least the durian stall is open,” said Edric Sng.



According to a TNB statement on Wednesday night, more than 95 per cent of the areas hit by the power outage have had their electricity supply restored,

He stressed however that supply was not yet restored at Horizon Hill and Bukit Indah areas, and added that he expected the situation to be fully rectified by Thursday morning.

