PAS leader Hadi Awang in stable condition: Party

KUALA LUMPUR: The condition of Malaysian opposition party, PAS, president Abdul Hadi Awang is stable.

The 69-year-old will undertake intensive treatment on Tuesday (May 16) at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, said deputy party president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man after he was admitted.



The party will keep the public updated on his condition, he added. Hadi who has a history of heart problems is expected to undergo open heart surgery this week.



His deputy said he visited him on Monday morning and said the president's condition is stable and urged the nation to pray for him.