Passengers rescued from stalled rollercoaster at Gold Coast theme park

SYDNEY: Twenty people were trapped for almost two hours at the top of a rollercoaster ride at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday (Jan 11), said emergency services, only a few months after an accident on a neighbouring theme park ride killed four people.

Those trapped on the Arkham Asylum Coaster ride were seated in chairs suspended from the ride. Most were easily rescued, but four could only be reached by emergency personnel using a ladder platform, according to a spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. No one was injured.

The latest incident at the Warner Bros Movie World park, owned by Australia's Village Roadshow Ltd, follows a deadly accident at Dreamworld theme park owned by Ardent Leisure Group in Oct, 2016.

Four people were killed on a river rapids ride at Dreamworld, ranking it among the world's deadliest theme park accidents.