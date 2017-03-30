Passers-by bash snatch thieves in robbery attempt in Ipoh: Report

IPOH: Passers-by came to the aid of a woman after two men on a motorcycle tried to rob her and escape in an alley in Pasir Putih, according to a report by the Star on Wednesday (Mar 29).

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the two in helmets attempting a quick getaway after an attempt to snatch the lady's bag while she was seated in a car.



But they were immediately cornered by passers-by who appeared from different directions in the alley and surrounded them.

Unable to balance themselves on their motorcycle, the two men fell off, only to be pounced upon by at least three passers-by before more joined the melee and rained blows on the duo.



According to the Star report, both men were arrested after the victim lodged a police report.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Sum Chang Keong said the incident happened at 3.20pm Tuesday, when the victim was in the back alley in her car.

"Two men on a motorcycle pulled her shirt and asked for money. The woman shouted for help and people came to her aid," he said, adding that the suspects' motorcycle had a fake registration plate.



"The victim did not suffer any losses or injuries during the incident," said Asst Comm Sum in a statement on Wednesday.